Seminar “Food Security, Free Trade and Sustainability”, September 22 -25, 2017, Switzerland

Dear colleagues, dear journalists,

we are pleased to invite you to Switzerland for a seminar on the topics of “Food Security, Free Trade and Sustainability”.

On September 24, 2017 you will gain an insight in the direct democracy practiced in Switzerland, as there is a referendum with the goal to anchor Food Security in the constitution – as one of the first nations. The minister of Agriculture and the farmers organizations promote a „yes“ and the consumers ? IFAJ and SAJ organize a presstour for journalists in Lucerne over this weekend from September 22 -25, 2017.

The tour will also show farms, mountain farming and food production in the Lucerne area. Participants will get to know the stories about farms, milk and cheese production. The objective of the tour is to promote awareness of current developments in food security around the world and in Europe, to meet with direct democracy in Switzerland by means of popular vote, as well as an update on the UN / FAO positions. We will also discuss the extent to which trade and free trade promote or threaten food security in our countries.

Please send the registration form back soon, the number of participants is limited. The deadline of registration is 15 August 2017. For more details see attached program. Please tell us also, if no person from your guild will be able to participate. Registration online: https://www.lid.ch/medien/press-tours/press-tour-2017/ E-Mail: info@lid.ch

We are looking forward to welcoming you in Switzerland for this Press Tour!

For the Organizing Committee

Markus Rediger and Roland Wyss

Download program and registration